Tamil Nadu SSLC, Plus Two Results 2022: Minimum Passing Marks To Clear 10th, 12th Exams

Check details on Tamil Nadu SSLC, Plus Two results 2022

Tamil Nadu SSLC, Plus Two Results 2022: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) will announce the SSLC (Class 10) and Plus Two (Class 12) results 2022 tomorrow, June 20. The Tamil Nadu 10th and 12th results 2022 will be announced by the state Education Minister in a press conference to be held at Anna Centenary Library. While the Tamil Nadu 12th result 2022 will be announced at 9:30 am, the TN SSLC result 2022 will be declared at 12 noon.

Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free! Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now

Once declared, the TN SSLC and TN +2 results 2022 will be available on the official websites- tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.nic.in, and dge.tn.nic.in. To download the Tamil Nadu board marksheets, candidates will have to login with their credentials.

The Tamil Nadu Class 12 board exams were held from May 5 to May 28, whereas, the SSLC exams were held between May 6 and May 30. More than 25 lakh students appeared for the Tamil Nadu board exams this year.

Tamil Nadu SSLC, Plus Two Results 2022: Minimum Passing Marks

Students need to score a minimum of 35 per cent in all the subjects to be considered as pass. For subjects having theory and practicals, candidates are required to pass separately in both sections of the exam. Those who are unable to get the minimum passing marks will have to appear for the SSLC and HS compartment exams.

The board had earlier used an alternative mode of assessment for the students. In 2021, all the class 10 board students were declared passed and were promoted. Over 9 lakh students registered for the Tamil Nadu board examinations. In case of class 12 students, 50 per cent weightage was given to to class 10 board examination scores (average of three subjects with high marks), while 20 per cent (written in each subject) weightage was accorded to Plus One board exam and 30 per cent, was given to class 12 practicals and internal assessment.

In 2021, the TNDGE had cancelled the board examinations in the wake of the Covid pandemic, and all the class 10 board students were declared passed and were promoted. For TN Plus 2 12th students, 50 per cent weightage was given to to Class 10 board exam scores (average of three subjects with high marks), while 20 per cent (written in each subject) weightage was given to Plus One (Class 11) exams and 30 per cent to Class 12 practicals and internal assessment.