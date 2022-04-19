Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC Exam, Telangana SSC Exams 2022 To Begin In May; Check Time Table

Image credit: Shutterstock TN SSLC, HSC Exam, TS SSC Exams are starting in May 2022

SSLC Time Table 2022 Tamil Nadu, HSC Board Exam: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has scheduled the date sheet for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2022 in May 2022. Similarly, The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana has also set to commence the TS SSC or Class 10 board exams in May 2022. While TN SSLC, or Class 10, board exams start from May 6, the TN HSC, or Class 12, exams are commencing from May 5. On the other side, TS SSC or Class 10 board exams are set to begin on May 23, 2022.

Candidates who are preparing for TNDGE SSLC, HSC Exams 2022 should visit the official website- tnschools.gov.in for time table and other elaborated details related to their exams.

Students from the Telangana board preparing for TS SSC 2022, must go through the official website- bse.telangana.gov.in for the timetable and other exam related queries.

TN SSLC (Class 10) Exam 2022 Time Table: Direct Link

TN HSC (Class 12) Exam 2022 Time Table: Direct Link

TS SSC (Class 10) Exam 2022 Time Table: Direct Link

TN SSLC (Class 10) Exam 2022: Important Details

Students from Tamil Nadu SSLC, or Class 10, exams 2022 must secure a minimum of 35 marks out of 100 in each subject.

For the Science subjects consisting of theory and practical examination, minimum mark for a pass is 20 marks out of 75 in theory and 15 marks out of 25 in practical.

This includes passing under the compartmental system also. Minimum pass mark secured in science practical / theory will be taken for the candidates applying in the next session of the examination.

TN HSC (Class 12) Exam 2022: Important Details

Students who are preparing for HSC, or Class 12, should know that the minimum mark for a pass in each subject is 35 out of 100 marks.

For languages and for the subjects which do not have practical, the candidate must have secured a minimum of 25 out of 90 marks.

For the subjects consisting of theory and practical, the candidate must have secured a minimum of 15 out of 70 marks in theory and must have appeared for practical.

For vocational subjects consisting of practicals only, the candidate must have secured a minimum of 20 out of 75 marks in practicals.