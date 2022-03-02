Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC Board Exam 2022 Date Sheet Released; Exams From May 5

Image credit: Shutterstock Check Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC board exam date sheets at tnschools.gov.in.

Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC Board Exam 2022: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has released the date sheets for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2022. As per the schedule, the Tamil Nadu HSC or Class 12 exams will be held from May 5, while the TN SSLC or Class 10 board exams will begin from May 6, 2022.

The practical exams for Classes 10, 11, and Class 12 will be conducted from April 25 to May 2. Students can check the Tamil Nadu board exam time table on the official website - tnschools.gov.in.

Along with the Class 10, 12 board exam dates, the TNDGE has also announced the schedule for Classes 6 to 9, and 11 exams. The board will conduct Class 11 exams from May 9 to May 31, while the exams for Classes 6 to 9 will be held from May 5 to 13, respectively. The practical exams for Class 9 students will take place from May 2 to May 4.

The Tamil Nadu SSLC board exam result will be declared on June 17, while the result for the Class 11 exam will be released on July 7, and for the HSC or Class 12, the Tamil Nadu board will announce the result on June 23.

Tamil Nadu Board Exams 2022: Date Sheet