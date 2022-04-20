Tamil Nadu SSLC, HS Admit Cards Released For Private Candidates At Dge.tn.gov.in

Tamil Nadu Class 10, 12 hall tickets released for private candidates

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu has released the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), or Class 10, and the Higher Secondary (HS), or Class 12, exam admit cards for the private candidates. Private students appearing in the TN SSLC and HS exams in May 2022 can download and access the TN hall tickets from dge.tn.gov.in. To access the Tamil Nadu SSLC and Tamil Nadu HS hall tickets from the official website, private candidates will be required to insert their application numbers and dates of birth as login credentials.

Recommended: How Do You Know You Need A Career Counsellor: Signs To Help You Evaluate. Read More

Recommended: Which Are The Psychometric Tests Every Student Must Take? Read More

Recommended: What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry. Read More

Along with the Class 10, 12 admit cards, the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations has also issued the Class 11 hall tickets for the May 2022 exams. While the Class 10 Tamil Nadu final exams will be held between May 6 and May 30, the Class 11 exams will be conducted from May 10 to May 31 and Class 12 between May 5 and May 28.

Tamil Nadu SSLC, HS Admit Card: Download Steps

Visit the official website -- dge.tn.gov.in On the Home Page, click on the hall tickets tab On the next page, click on the hall ticket download link for private candidates Log in with application number and date of birth Submit and download the Tamil Nadu hall ticket for private candidates Take a printout for future use

Tamil Nadu SSLC, HS Admit Cards For Private Candidates: Direct Link