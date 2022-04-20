  • Home
  • Education
  • Tamil Nadu SSLC, HS Admit Cards Released For Private Candidates At Dge.tn.gov.in

Tamil Nadu SSLC, HS Admit Cards Released For Private Candidates At Dge.tn.gov.in

TN Hall Ticket Download Link: Private students appearing in the TN SSLC and HS exams in May 2022 can download and access the TN hall tickets from dge.tn.gov.in.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 20, 2022 7:37 pm IST
Careers In Sciences View More
01 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 01 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC Board Exam 2022 Date Sheet Released; Exams From May 5
Tamil Nadu HSC Results 2021 Announced; All Of Over 8 Lakh Students Pass
Tamil Nadu Declares Class 12 Result, 100% Pass
Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2021 Announced
TN 12th +2 Result 2021 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result Declared, Website Links, How To Check
Tamil Nadu +2 Result 2021: Know How To Check, Direct Links
Tamil Nadu SSLC, HS Admit Cards Released For Private Candidates At Dge.tn.gov.in
Tamil Nadu Class 10, 12 hall tickets released for private candidates
New Delhi:

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu has released the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), or Class 10, and the Higher Secondary (HS), or Class 12, exam admit cards for the private candidates. Private students appearing in the TN SSLC and HS exams in May 2022 can download and access the TN hall tickets from dge.tn.gov.in. To access the Tamil Nadu SSLC and Tamil Nadu HS hall tickets from the official website, private candidates will be required to insert their application numbers and dates of birth as login credentials.

Recommended: How Do You Know You Need A Career Counsellor: Signs To Help You Evaluate. Read More
Recommended: Which Are The Psychometric Tests Every Student Must Take? Read More
Recommended: What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry. Read More

Along with the Class 10, 12 admit cards, the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations has also issued the Class 11 hall tickets for the May 2022 exams. While the Class 10 Tamil Nadu final exams will be held between May 6 and May 30, the Class 11 exams will be conducted from May 10 to May 31 and Class 12 between May 5 and May 28.

Tamil Nadu SSLC, HS Admit Card: Download Steps

  1. Visit the official website -- dge.tn.gov.in
  2. On the Home Page, click on the hall tickets tab
  3. On the next page, click on the hall ticket download link for private candidates
  4. Log in with application number and date of birth
  5. Submit and download the Tamil Nadu hall ticket for private candidates
  6. Take a printout for future use

Tamil Nadu SSLC, HS Admit Cards For Private Candidates: Direct Link

Click here for more Education News
Tamil Nadu Class 10 Tamil Nadu student

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
Upcoming Webinar
How To Choose A College
Coming Soon in Premium
Maheshwer Peri (Founder & Chairman, Careers360) +0More
Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
+More
Resources
NCERT, Exemplar, CBSE Previous year Solutions for Maths & Science

- Concept-oriented detailed solutions for NCERT (Class 6 to 12), Exemplar (Class 9 to 12) & CBSE Previous 5 year (Class 10 and 12)

- For Maths and Science

Access Now
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Madras, National Health Mission Team Up To Jointly Reduce Maternal Mortality Rate
IIT Madras, National Health Mission Team Up To Jointly Reduce Maternal Mortality Rate
IIM Shillong Confers Degrees To 268 Graduating Students At 13th Convocation
IIM Shillong Confers Degrees To 268 Graduating Students At 13th Convocation
Karnataka PUC Board Exam 2022 Starting From April 22; Admit Card Details, Time Table, Guidelines
Karnataka PUC Board Exam 2022 Starting From April 22; Admit Card Details, Time Table, Guidelines
TJEE 2022: Tripura Joint Entrance Exam Admit Card Released At Tbjee.nic.in, Direct Link Here
TJEE 2022: Tripura Joint Entrance Exam Admit Card Released At Tbjee.nic.in, Direct Link Here
Odisha Curtails Summer Vacation For Universities, Colleges
Odisha Curtails Summer Vacation For Universities, Colleges
.......................... Advertisement ..........................