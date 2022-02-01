Tamil Nadu SSLC, Class 12 Revision Tests 2022: Revised Time Table Released; Check Schedule Here

  • Home
Candidates can check the schedule for the revision tests on the official website-- dge.tn.gov.in.

Written By rashi.hardaha | Updated: Feb 1, 2022 5:53 pm IST

As per the schedule, the first revision test for Class 10 will begin from February 9 and will continue till February 15.
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TN DGE) has released the revised time table for SSLC or Class 10 and Class 12 revision tests. Candidates can check the schedule for the revision tests on the official website-- dge.tn.gov.in. The Tamil Nadu board will conduct two revision tests for TN SSLC and Class 12 students this year.

As per the schedule, the first revision test for Class 10 will begin from February 9 and will continue till February 15, and for Class 12, the revision test will be held between February 9 and February 16, 2022.

Tamil Nadu Class 10 First Revision Test : Time Table

February 9
Part-I
Language
February 10
Part-II
English
February 11Part-III
Mathematics
February 12 Part-IV
Optional Language
February 14
Part-III
Science
February 15
Part-III
Social Science


Tamil Nadu Class 12 First Revision Test : Time Table

February 9
 Part-I
Language
February 10
Part-II
English
February 11Part-III
Communicative English
Ethics And Indian Culture
Computer Science
Computer Applications
Bio-Chemistry
Advanced Language (Tamil)
Home Science
Political Science
Statistics
February 12
Part-III

Chemistry

Accountancy

Geography

February 14
Part -III
Mathematics
Zoology
Commerce
Micro Biology
Nutrition And Dietetics
Textile & Dress Designing
Food Service Management
Agricultural Science
Nursing (General)
Nursing Vocational
February 15
Part -III
Biology
Botany
History
Business Mathematics And Statics
Basic Electrical Engineering
Basic Electronics Engineering
Basic Civil Engineering
Basic Automobile Engineering
Basic Mechanical Engineering
Textile Technology
Office Management And Secretaryship
February 16
Part -III
Physics
Economics
Computer Technology


Tamil Nadu Class 10, 12 Second Revision Test Time Table: Direct Link

As per the schedule, the TN SSLC revision test will be held between February 9 and February 15. The revision test for Class 12 will begin from February 9 and will continue till February 16

