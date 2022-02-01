Tamil Nadu SSLC, Class 12 Revision Tests 2022: Revised Time Table Released; Check Schedule Here
Candidates can check the schedule for the revision tests on the official website-- dge.tn.gov.in.
Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TN DGE) has released the revised time table for SSLC or Class 10 and Class 12 revision tests. Candidates can check the schedule for the revision tests on the official website-- dge.tn.gov.in. The Tamil Nadu board will conduct two revision tests for TN SSLC and Class 12 students this year.
Recommended: Choose the right stream (Arts/ Science/ Commerce) after Class 10th. Click here to Download Free E-book.
As per the schedule, the first revision test for Class 10 will begin from February 9 and will continue till February 15, and for Class 12, the revision test will be held between February 9 and February 16, 2022.
Tamil Nadu Class 10 First Revision Test : Time Table
|February 9
|Part-I
|Language
|February 10
|Part-II
|English
|February 11
|Part-III
|Mathematics
|February 12
|Part-IV
|Optional Language
|February 14
|Part-III
|Science
|February 15
|Part-III
|Social Science
Tamil Nadu Class 12 First Revision Test : Time Table
|February 9
| Part-I
|Language
|February 10
|Part-II
|English
|February 11
|Part-III
|Communicative English
Ethics And Indian Culture
Computer Science
Computer Applications
Bio-Chemistry
Advanced Language (Tamil)
Home Science
Political Science
Statistics
|February 12
|Part-III
Chemistry
Accountancy
Geography
|February 14
|Part -III
|Mathematics
Zoology
Commerce
Micro Biology
Nutrition And Dietetics
Textile & Dress Designing
Food Service Management
Agricultural Science
Nursing (General)
Nursing Vocational
|February 15
|Part -III
|Biology
Botany
History
Business Mathematics And Statics
Basic Electrical Engineering
Basic Electronics Engineering
Basic Civil Engineering
Basic Automobile Engineering
Basic Mechanical Engineering
Textile Technology
Office Management And Secretaryship
|February 16
|Part -III
|Physics
Economics
Computer Technology
Tamil Nadu Class 10, 12 Second Revision Test Time Table: Direct Link
As per the schedule, the TN SSLC revision test will be held between February 9 and February 15. The revision test for Class 12 will begin from February 9 and will continue till February 16