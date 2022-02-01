Tamil Nadu SSLC, Class 12 Revision Tests 2022: Revised Time Table Released; Check Schedule Here

Image credit: Shutterstock As per the schedule, the first revision test for Class 10 will begin from February 9 and will continue till February 15.

Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TN DGE) has released the revised time table for SSLC or Class 10 and Class 12 revision tests. Candidates can check the schedule for the revision tests on the official website-- dge.tn.gov.in. The Tamil Nadu board will conduct two revision tests for TN SSLC and Class 12 students this year.

As per the schedule, the first revision test for Class 10 will begin from February 9 and will continue till February 15, and for Class 12, the revision test will be held between February 9 and February 16, 2022.

Tamil Nadu Class 10 First Revision Test : Time Table

February 9

Part-I

Language

February 10

Part-II

English

February 11 Part-III

Mathematics

February 12 Part-IV

Optional Language

February 14

Part-III

Science

February 15

Part-III

Social Science







Tamil Nadu Class 12 First Revision Test : Time Table

February 9

Part-I

Language

February 10

Part-II

English

February 11 Part-III

Communicative English

Ethics And Indian Culture

Computer Science

Computer Applications

Bio-Chemistry

Advanced Language (Tamil)

Home Science

Political Science

Statistics

February 12

Part-III

Chemistry Accountancy Geography February 14

Part -III

Mathematics

Zoology

Commerce

Micro Biology

Nutrition And Dietetics

Textile & Dress Designing

Food Service Management

Agricultural Science

Nursing (General)

Nursing Vocational

February 15

Part -III

Biology

Botany

History

Business Mathematics And Statics

Basic Electrical Engineering

Basic Electronics Engineering

Basic Civil Engineering

Basic Automobile Engineering

Basic Mechanical Engineering

Textile Technology

Office Management And Secretaryship

February 16

Part -III

Physics

Economics

Computer Technology







Tamil Nadu Class 10, 12 Second Revision Test Time Table: Direct Link

