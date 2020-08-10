  • Home
Tamil Nadu SSLC result is likely to be declared today. Though the Directorate of Government Examinations has not confirmed the result date, reports suggest that it will be declared at 9.30 am today.

Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: Aug 10, 2020 7:18 am IST

TN SSLC result app is available at Google playstore.
New Delhi:

Tamil Nadu SSLC result is likely to be declared today. Though the Directorate of Government Examinations has not confirmed the result date, reports suggest that it will be declared at 9.30 am today. The Tamil Nadu Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam or Class exam result will be available at tnresults.nic.in.

There’s also a TN SSLC result app. Students can download it from Google playstore.

This year TN results have been delayed as exams could not be held as per schedule due to the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Last year the SSLC result was declared on April 29 and 95.2% of the total students had cleared the exam. While 93.3 per cent boys had cleared the exam, the pass percentage among girls was 97 per cent.

In 2018, the overall pass percentage in SSLC exam was 94.5%.

DGE Tamil Nadu has already declared the Class 12th and Class 11th results.

In TN Class 12th exam, a total of 7,99,717 candidates had appeared for the exam of which 92.3% have passed. In Tirupur district, 97.12% of total students have passed. This is the highest performance recorded in a district. In Erode 96.99% students have passed the exam.

Tamil Nadu Class 10 exams scheduled from March 27 to April 13 were rescheduled and held in June due to COVID-19 pandemic.

TN SSLC results
