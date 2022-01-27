Image credit: shutterstock.com The schools will be reopened for classes 1 to 12

The Schools, colleges and universities in Tamil Nadu will be reopened from February 1. The schools will be reopened for classes 1 to 12. Meanwhile, the play school, LKG and UKG will remain closed, the state government announced on Thursday, January 27.

Meanwhile, the board exams for class 10 and 12 will be conducted in the state, as per schedule. School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi earlier said that before the board exams, the first revision exams will be held in January and the second revision exams in March. The exatra classes are likely to be conducted a week ago as schools were closed due to heavy rainfall since November.

The state government has lifted night curfew from January 28. The present 50 per cent occupancy restrictions for restaurants, salons, cinemas, gyms, yoga centres will remain in place.