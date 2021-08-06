Tamil Nadu Schools To Reopen For Classes 9-12 On September 1

Image credit: Shutterstock TN schools to reopen on September 1. Medical colleges in the State will reopen from August 16 (representational)

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday proposed to resume physical classes for students from Classes 9 to 12 from September 1 and allow re-opening of medical colleges in the State from August 16. Chief Minister of the State M K Stalin arrived at this decision after reviewing the Covid-19 situation with medical experts in the light of a marginal rise in the cases of late in the State.

The medical experts expressed the need to re-open the schools as the students were reportedly experiencing mental stress since they were confined to their homes for months.

This was also reportedly creating learning gaps in society, the Chief Minister said in a statement. Further, many children have no access to online education, Mr Stalin said.

"Considering the opinion of various sections, it has been proposed to re-start schools for Classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 with 50 per cent of students from September 1 in adherence to Covid-19 standard operating procedure," Mr Stalin said.

The Department of School Education has been asked to start preliminary work in this connection, he added. Further, medical colleges, institutions of nursing and related ones can resume functioning from August 16.

Students and teachers of these institutions have been already inoculated with Covid vaccines, Mr Stalin said. To prevent crowding at places of religious worship, the Chief Minister said they would be open only on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Local bodies should ensure prevention of crowding in the meat and fish markets for which separate shops should be put up, said the Chief Minister.

Commercial establishments must have hand-sanitizers at the entry point and thermal-screen customers besides ensure social distancing, Mr Stalin said. Violation of these regulations would entail action, the Chief Minister said.

To control the pandemic, test-track-treat-vaccination- Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and micro-level management programmes would be implemented, Mr Stalin said. In containment zones, only essential services such as medical services should be allowed while teams would conduct door-to-door checks, Mr Stalin said.

People should avoid venturing out unnecessarily, refrain from crowding and strictly follow Covid protocols, Mr Stalin said.

Officials should launch initiatives to create awareness on the coronavirus and take steps to prevent its further spread, Mr Stalin said.