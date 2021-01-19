Tamil Nadu Schools Reopen For Classes 10, 12 After 10 Months

Schools in Tamil Nadu have reopened on Tuesday, January 19, after 10 months in compliance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government. Classes are being held in schools from today onwards for SSLC (Class 10) and Plus 2 (Class 12) students who will be appearing in the board examinations. As per the orders, disinfection and cleaning work has been carried out in schools across Tamil Nadu.

A student from Madurai, who returned to schools after 10 months, said, “I'm happy that schools have reopened after ten months. School administration took all precautionary measures.”

Tamil Nadu government decided to reopen schools after holding a discussion with parents and teachers. The government informed that 95 per cent of the parents agreed to reopen the schools.

According to a circular issued by the School Education Department, the school authorities have been instructed to provide sanitisers in each classroom, arrange sufficient hand washing facilities, disinfect the common areas and give Zinc and Vitamin tablets to the students.

For the safety and security of students, the state health department has instructed its officials to compulsorily screen students and faculty for Coronavirus within a week.

“Primary health centre (PHC) teams shall be mobilised as per the need, and they should be equipped to handle suspected symptomatic students. All the details of the Mobile Medical Units available at block level should be shared with schools, and they must be contacted in case of emergency,” DPH said.