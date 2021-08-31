When will school reopen in Tamil Nadu? Check latest news here

Schools in Tamil Nadu for the students of Class 9 to 12, colleges and polytechnics will reopen from tomorrow, September 1. The schools were shut down in March 2020 due to COVID-19. On August 21, the Tamil Nadu government had announced a slew of relaxations, including reopening schools. The classes will be started for both medical and professional colleges in the state, the guidelines stated.

According to reports, the School Education Department will decide on resuming classes offline for Classes 1 to 8 students after September 15 taking into consideration the successful implementation of Covid protocols and safety measures among higher secondary classes.

On August 27, the School Education Department has also released Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for schools to strictly adhere to after the classes start. The guidelines state that the classes will be held with only 20 students in one class. In case there are more students, the schools have been instructed to accommodate students in adjacent classrooms, following the social distancing norms.

The Tamil Nadu government has released a new set of regulations that has allowed college and students of Classes 9 to 12 to travel free (without a bus pass) to their institutions in transport corporation buses from September 1.

Though schools in Tamil Nadu will resume offline classes tomorrow, the School Education Department has said that the students must not be forced to come to schools. If parents are not willing to send their children to school, the student can continue with online classes. In such cases, teachers have been asked to monitor the progress of every student, studying through online and offline classes.