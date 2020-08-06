Tamil Nadu Schools To Remain Closed, Reopening Decision Will Be According To Public Opinion

Tamil Nadu Minister for School Education KA Sengottaiyan said the reopening of schools in the present situation is unlikely. The minister has also said the schools will be reopened later according to public opinion once the COVID-19 infections come down.

“In the present situation, there are no possibilities for schools to reopen. Once Corona infections come down, step by step, schools will be reopened later according to public opinion,” Mr Sengottaiyan.

Ministry of Home Affairs had recently announced while it issued the Unlock 3 guidelines that schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till August 31, 2020. The guidelines said the decision to not to open the educational institutions has been taken after extensive consultation with states and union territories.

In Unlock 3, which came into effect from August 1, 2020, the process of phased re-opening of activities has been extended further.

Schools and other educational institutions across the country have been closed since mid-March as precautionary measures imposed to arrest the spread of coronavirus.

(With Inputs from J Sam Daniel Stalin)