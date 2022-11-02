Tamil Nadu Schools In These 8 Districts To Remain Closed Due To Heavy Rains

Tamil Nadu schools in these districts to remain closed amid heavy rains

Several districts of Tamil Nadu have announced holidays for all schools and colleges today, November 2, considering the heavy rains. Districts including Chennai, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Vellore, Kanchipuram, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai and Chengalpattu ordered the closure of schools. All classes in the schools and in colleges located in these districts across educational boards -- state government or private -- have been ordered to remain closed today. Several parts of Tamil Nadu received heavy rains and MET has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in sixteen districts over the next four days.

Chennai's Nungambakkam, according to Balachandran, Deputy Director, MET centre in Chennai, received 80.4 MM, the third highest rain received on November 1 in 72 years. While Nagapattinam district received up to 4.5 CM till 5:30 am this morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), has forecast 35 to 75 percent more rains this season in Tamil Nadu.

While reviewing the monsoon preparedness across Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M K Stalin urged district administrations to be prepared with relief and emergency operation plans. Mr Stalin has asked the district administrations to keep hospitals ready, mobile phone services and relief centres prepared.