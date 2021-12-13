Tamil Nadu Schools For Classes 6 To 12 To Reopen On January 3

  • Home
The schools in Tamil Nadu will resume from January 3 for classes 6 to 12

Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 13, 2021 9:04 pm IST

Schools in Tamil Nadu to be reopened from January 3
Image credit: PTI/ FILE
New Delhi:

The schools in Tamil Nadu for Classes 6 to 12 will resume from January 3. The state government on Monday (December 13) extended lockdown with fresh restriction amid threat from Omicron variant. Meanwhile, the board exams for class 10 and 12 will be conducted in the state, as per schedule. S

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that before the board exams, the first revision exams will be held in January and the second revision exams in March. The exatra classes are likely to be conducted a week ago as schools were closed due to heavy rainfall since November.

This is a breaking story. Will update with more inputs

