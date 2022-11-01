Tamil Nadu Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Today In These Districts Due To Heavy Rains

Image credit: shutterstock.com The schools will be closed in Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai districts

The schools and colleges will remain closed on Tuesday, November 1 in few districts in Tamil Nadu due to heavy rain. The schools will be closed in Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai districts, as reported by news agency ANI. In Tiruvannamalai, schools and colleges were declared holiday in Cheyyar, Vandavasi, Chetpet and Vembakkam taluks.

Tamil Nadu | Schools and colleges to remain closed today, 1st November in Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts in the wake of a heavy rainfall alert by IMD for today. Schools to remain closed in Mayiladuthurai district too today. — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2022

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts heavy rainfall in the state over next few days and at isolated places over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai and other districts. The rainfall is also expected in parts of Puducherry, Karaikal.

Greater Chennai Corporation authorities inspected several areas and said that there was no rain water stagnation in localities including KK Nagar-Rajamannar Salai, and subways like Ganesapuram in view of preparatory measures and storm water drain work. Flood monitoring cameras have been installed by authorities in localities vulnerable to flooding. The storm-water drain infrastructure improvement work is completed in some areas and it is continuing in other parts of the city.

In view of the ongoing Chennai Metrorail phase-2 project, barricades have been put up in many stretches of roads. While such infra-initiatives have already made traffic congestion the order of the day, the rains and waterlogging are the fresh monsoon woes people face.

Chief Minister M K Stalin is set to chair a meeting of top officials at the Secretariat today to review the monsoon precautionary measures. The Northeast monsoon rains commenced in Tamil Nadu on October 29.

The Municipal Corporation, Chennai has issued a helpline number- 1913 and control room landline numbers- 044-25619206, 044-25619207 and 044-25619208.

- With PTI Inputs