Tamil Nadu Schools, Colleges To Remain Close Tomorrow In These Districts Due To Rain Alert

Schools, Colleges In Tamil Nadu To Remain Close On November 11

The schools and colleges will remain closed on Friday, November 11, in few districts in Tamil Nadu due to rain alert. In view of the rainfall forecast by Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) a one-day holiday has been declared in all schools and colleges located in Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts of Tamil Nadu state tomorrow.

"Tamil Nadu: In wake of the rainfall forecast by IMD for tomorrow, a holiday declared in all schools and colleges in Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts tomorrow," as reported by the news agency ANI.

The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in the state over the next few days. All the government schools, private schools and government-aided schools and government colleges, government-aided colleges and private colleges located in these districts have been ordered to remain closed on November 11.

Earlier on November 2, several districts of Tamil Nadu announced holidays for all schools and colleges due to heavy rainfall. Districts including Chennai, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Vellore, Kanchipuram, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai and Chengalpattu ordered the closure of schools. The IMD has forecast 35 to 75 per cent more rains this season in Tamil Nadu.