Tamil Nadu: Schools To Remain Closed Till January 31 Amid Covid Surge

Image credit: Shutterstock Tamil Nadu schools to remain shut till January 31

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday declared a holiday in schools for all classes till January 31. The measures have been taken due to a rise in Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the state government has also postponed the exams that were scheduled to be held from January 19 for Classes 10 to 12. Since all the exam starting from January 19 have been postponed, new dates will be announced later, the authorities said.

"Considering the surge in Covid-19 cases, all classes including Class X, XI and XII were given holiday till January 31. The exams scheduled to begin for Classes X and XII on January 19 are also postponed. The revised dates will be announced later," the state government said in an official release.

Schools have been declared shut in Tamil Nadu for all classes, due to an increase in the number of #COVID19 cases in the state. The exams which were supposed to be held on January 19 are now postponed: Tamil Nadu govt — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2022

Earlier, the schools were closed only for classes 1 to 9 students till January 20, while physical class for Classes 10 to 12 were still going on. The education department has now taken the decision to close schools for these classes too as the coronavirus cases are rising at a rapid speed in the southern state.

The Tamil Nadu government has announced to impose a complete lockdown on Sundays until January 31 to contain the virus. The state is already under the night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am on all days.