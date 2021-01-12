Tamil Nadu To Resume Offline Classes For 10, 12 Students From January 19

The Tamil Nadu Government has decided to reopen schools for the students of Class 10 and Class 12 from January 19, 2021. Apart from Class 10 and Class 12 students, the Tamil Nadu Government has also allowed hostels and residential facilities for students to reopen from the same date.

Initially, the schools are being reopened only for students who are due to appear for their for SSLC and Plus Two Board Exams in the coming months. Based on the feedback and learning from this reopening, regular classes will be resumed for students of other classes as well.

The decision to reopen schools is in line with the state government’s earlier announcement in which it hinted at reopening after Pongal Holidays. The Tamil Nadu Government has asked all schools and took feedback from the authorities as well as parents before deciding to reopen the schools.

Like most other states, including Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Bihar, which have reopened schools in the New Year, Tamil Nadu Government has also prescribed a detailed set of SOPs and guidelines that are to be adhered to during the reopening process for the schools. As part of the guidelines, only 25 students will be allowed to be in a single classroom to ensure COVID-19 social distancing norms. Among the other SOPs to be followed for the reopening of educational institutes for the students of Class 10 to Class 12, maintaining social distancing, following good health and respiratory hygiene are also mandatory. Moreover, the Department of Health has been instructed to provide vitamin and zinc tablets to all students to boost their immunity, the Daily Thanthi said.

However, following incidents in which IIT Madras reported over 100 COVID-19 cases transforming the premier technology institute into a coronavirus hotspot, the state government has urged district level officers and administrators to be more vigilant against any spike in numbers.