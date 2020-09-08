Tamil Nadu Result: TN Class 12 Revaluation Result 2020 Released On Dge.tn.gov.in; Check How To Download

Directorate of Government Examinations has released Tami Nadu Class 12 revaluation result 2020 has now been released by the Directorate of Government Examinations. TN 12th revaluation result 2020 was uploaded on the official website at around 2 pm. Students who had applied for the revaluation can now check their updated scores from the official website. TN 12th revaluation result 2020 comprises of the names of the registered students along with their marks. Students can visit the official website- dge.tn.gov.in and click on the link that says ‘Higher Secondary Examination’ in order to download the list of TN 12th revaluation result 2020.

Students who are unable to find their names in the list should know that there would be no change in their marks. The list highlights the names of the candidates whose marks have been changed.

Tamil Nadu Class 12 Revaluation Result 2020: How To Download

Step 1. Visit the official website- dge.tn.gov.in.

Step 2. Tap on a link that reads- ‘Higher Secondary Examination’.

Step 3. Open ‘12th revolution result - Marks change list’

Step 4. A list will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Search and find the registration number to check TN 12th revaluation result 2020.