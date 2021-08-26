Tamil Nadu proposes 7.5 per cent Government school quota

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday introduced a Bill in the state assembly to reserve 7.5 per cent of seats in professional courses like engineering, agriculture, veterinary, fisheries, law, for government school students.

Chief Minister M K Stalin introduced the bill following recommendations of the D Murugesan commission, formed to study the reasons behind fewer students from government schools getting admission to these professional courses.

The Tamil Nadu government had earlier this year ordered setting up a committee led by retired Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, D Murugesan, to look into the enrollment ratio of government school students in professional courses like engineering. The panel would submit its report to the government within a month, an official release said.

If the number of students, who get admitted to courses like engineering, agriculture, veterinary sciences, fisheries and law from state-run schools is less, the panel would recommend appropriate remedial measures, it said.

According to a report by The Hindu, inequalities between the government and private school students getting admission to these courses was evident in the report of the commission.

The Commission has recommended that not less than 10 per cent of seats in professional courses may be set apart for Government school students “without affecting the rule of reservation in force in the State,” the report said.