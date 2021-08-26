  • Home
  • Education
  • Tamil Nadu To Reserve 7.5% Seats In Professional Courses For Government School Students

Tamil Nadu To Reserve 7.5% Seats In Professional Courses For Government School Students

Chief Minister M K Stalin introduced the bill following recommendations of the D Murugesan Commission, formed to study the reasons behind fewer students from government schools getting admission to these professional courses.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 26, 2021 6:20 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

JEE Main 2021 Session 4 LIVE: Day 1 Ends; Paper Analysis, Students' Reactions
AP EAMCET Answer Key Released; Details Here
NEET, JEE Main 2021: NTA Drops Age Factor From Tie-Breaking Policy
JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Paper Analysis: Morning Shift Was “Moderate”
AP POLYCET 2021 Hall Ticket Released, Exam On September 1
AIAPGET 2021: Application Correction Window Opens, Make Changes Till August 27
Tamil Nadu To Reserve 7.5% Seats In Professional Courses For Government School Students
Tamil Nadu proposes 7.5 per cent Government school quota
New Delhi:

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday introduced a Bill in the state assembly to reserve 7.5 per cent of seats in professional courses like engineering, agriculture, veterinary, fisheries, law, for government school students.

Chief Minister M K Stalin introduced the bill following recommendations of the D Murugesan commission, formed to study the reasons behind fewer students from government schools getting admission to these professional courses.

The Tamil Nadu government had earlier this year ordered setting up a committee led by retired Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, D Murugesan, to look into the enrollment ratio of government school students in professional courses like engineering. The panel would submit its report to the government within a month, an official release said.

If the number of students, who get admitted to courses like engineering, agriculture, veterinary sciences, fisheries and law from state-run schools is less, the panel would recommend appropriate remedial measures, it said.

According to a report by The Hindu, inequalities between the government and private school students getting admission to these courses was evident in the report of the commission.

The Commission has recommended that not less than 10 per cent of seats in professional courses may be set apart for Government school students “without affecting the rule of reservation in force in the State,” the report said.

Click here for more Education News
Education News Tamil Nadu government
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2021 Session 4 LIVE: Day 1 Ends; Paper Analysis, Students' Reactions
Live | JEE Main 2021 Session 4 LIVE: Day 1 Ends; Paper Analysis, Students' Reactions
Education Ministry, AICTE Launch MANTHAN Hackathon To Address Challenges On Security
Education Ministry, AICTE Launch MANTHAN Hackathon To Address Challenges On Security
Maharashtra School Curriculum Will Include Agriculture, Agronomy: Aaditya Thackeray
Maharashtra School Curriculum Will Include Agriculture, Agronomy: Aaditya Thackeray
Delhi Schools Reopening: Parents Divided Amid Concerns Around Imminent Third Covid Wave
Delhi Schools Reopening: Parents Divided Amid Concerns Around Imminent Third Covid Wave
Madhya Pradesh: Private Schools To Stage Protests From September 2 To Demand Resumption Of Physical Classes
Madhya Pradesh: Private Schools To Stage Protests From September 2 To Demand Resumption Of Physical Classes
.......................... Advertisement ..........................