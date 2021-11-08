Tamil Nadu Rains: Schools, Colleges To Remain Shut For 2 Days

School and colleges in four districts on Tamil Nadu to remain closed

Tamil Nadu schools and colleges in four districts Chennai, Kanchi, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts will remain closed for the next two days. The state government took this decision in view of incessant rain.

MK Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu wrote on Twitter: "The state administration is in full swing to repair the damage caused by the floods. School and college holidays have been given for 2 days in Chennai, Kanchi, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts. Chennai returnees can postpone their itinerary for 2-3 days."

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed about the extremely heavy rainfall during November 10 and 11 in Tamil Nadu.

In a thread of Tweet, IMD wrote: "The cyclonic circulation over southeast Bay of Bengal & adj south Andaman Sea extending upto middle tropospheric levels and along & off south Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu coasts and Gulf of Mannar during next 4 days.

Squally weather (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) over Southeast Bay of Bengal during next 2 days Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also extended his help to Tamil Nadu and assured all help from the center in rescue and relief work.

Four teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have also been deployed in the state to assist in rescue operations.