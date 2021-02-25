Tamil Nadu To Promote Students Of Class 9-11 Without Exams: Chief Minister

Tamil Nadu government has decided to promote the students of Classes 9, 10, and 11 to the next class without any examinations in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced today.

Students of std 9th, 10th and 11th will be promoted to the next class without taking exams, in the light of #COVID19 pandemic: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, in the state legislative assembly https://t.co/lZ97b5QyPD — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2021

The state will conduct examinations for Class 12 for which the timetable has been released by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations. The exams will be conducted between May 3 and May 21.

Tamil Nadu schools reopened for Classes 10 and 12 on January 19.