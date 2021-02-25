  • Home
  • Education
  • Tamil Nadu To Promote Students Of Class 9-11 Without Exams: Chief Minister

Tamil Nadu To Promote Students Of Class 9-11 Without Exams: Chief Minister

Tamil Nadu government has decided to promote the students of Classes 9, 10, and 11 to the next class without any examinations in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced today.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Feb 25, 2021 12:32 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Free Uniforms, Textbooks For Government School Students In Rajasthan
Delhi Government Issues Assessment Guidelines For Students Of Class 3 To 8
Haryana Schools To Begin Regular Sessions For Classes 1 and 2 From March 1
Puducherry Declares Holiday For Schools On Thursday
No Offline Exams Up To Class 8 In Delhi Government Schools: Directorate Of Education
Jammu Authorities Launch Aptitude Test For Students Of Government Schools
Tamil Nadu To Promote Students Of Class 9-11 Without Exams: Chief Minister
Tamil Nadu To Promote Students Of Class 9-11 Without Exams: Chief Minister
New Delhi:

Tamil Nadu government has decided to promote the students of Classes 9, 10, and 11 to the next class without any examinations in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced today.

The state will conduct examinations for Class 12 for which the timetable has been released by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations. The exams will be conducted between May 3 and May 21.

Tamil Nadu schools reopened for Classes 10 and 12 on January 19.

Click here for more Education News
Tamil Nadu Schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2021 Day 3 Live Updates: BTech Paper (Shift 1) Ends; Check Exam Analysis, Students' Reactions
Live | JEE Main 2021 Day 3 Live Updates: BTech Paper (Shift 1) Ends; Check Exam Analysis, Students' Reactions
ICSI CS Professional Exam Result Out, Meet The Toppers
ICSI CS Professional Exam Result Out, Meet The Toppers
ICSI CS Executive Exam Result To Be Declared At 2 PM
ICSI CS Executive Exam Result To Be Declared At 2 PM
ICSI CS Professional Exam Result Announced
ICSI CS Professional Exam Result Announced
Free Uniforms, Textbooks For Government School Students In Rajasthan
Free Uniforms, Textbooks For Government School Students In Rajasthan
.......................... Advertisement ..........................