Tamil Nadu Plus-Two Results May Be Out In First Week Of July: Minister

The plus-two exam results will most likely be released in the first week of July as the evaluation of answer-sheets is nearing completion, Minister K A Sengottaiyan said on Thursday.

Education | Reported By Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 18, 2020 3:27 pm IST | Source: PTI

Erode:

The plus-two exam results will most likely be released in the first week of July as the evaluation of answer-sheets is nearing completion, Minister K A Sengottaiyan said on Thursday.

The School Education and Sports Minister told this to reporters at Gobichettipalayam in Erode district when he was inaugurating the ''Kudimaramathur'' scheme.

Because of the delay in starting the academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a committee has been formed to decide on the syllabus for the year, he said.

Another panel, headed by a retired judge, has been set up to fix the annual school fees in private schools, the Minister said.

The panel would verify the infrastructure in the school, the quality of education and other details, then fix the tuition fees in the private schools, he said.

Further, the Minister said book-printing was delayed due to the coronavirus and it is hoped the printing would be over by June-end before being given to students.

Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Certificate Examination
