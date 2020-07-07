TN +2 results 2020: The Tamil Nadu Plus Two results will be released online at tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in

TN Plus Two result 2020: Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu will not release the Tamil Nadu Plus Two results today. Officials from Tamil Nadu DGE, the government agency in charge of public examinations in the state, has told NDTV that the TN +2 results’ date is yet to be confirmed. They also said the Directorate is in the final stages of fixing a date for the release. As and when the results are ready, Tamil Nadu Class 12 or Plus Two results will be released online at tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in, the official portals of TN DGE which hosts the public examination results.

Last week, an official from the TN DGE had told NDTV that the Tamil Nadu Plus Two results will be announced either on July 6 or 7. But, the official has said today that the Directorate could not make arrangements for the release and the date will be fixed soon.

Last year, the TN DGE had announced the TN Plus Two results on April 19 and 91.3 per cent students qualified for higher education which is a .2 per cent increase from its previous year.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu government had cancelled all remaining exams for Class 10 students and the TN DGE is yet to finalise a date for results’ declaration.

The Class 10 or SSLC students in Tamil Nadu would be awarded marks based on internal assessment. 80% marks would be based on students' performance in quarterly and half yearly exams and the remaining 20% shall depend on their attendances.

When asked about the TN 10th results’ date, the official said the Directorate is yet to finalise the dates for announcement.

Tamil Nadu has also cancelled the remaining papers for Class 11 exam. The board exams for remaining papers have also been cancelled for Puducherry.