The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations will announce the TN Class 12 results today, July 19, at 11 am. The TN Higher Secondary Examination (HSE), or Plus Two, result will be declared on board websites – dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in. The result scheduled to be declared tomorrow will be derived on the basis of alternative assessment criteria as the board exams were cancelled this year due to the Covid crisis.

Tamil Nadu has already promoted the students of Class 9, 10 and Plus One without exams. Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced the promotion without examination in the assembly as he declared them "all pass" this academic year in view of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Tamil Nadu Class 12 Evaluation Criteria

As per the TN HSE board’s evaluation policy, the Class 12 results will be derived on the basis of 50:20:30 formula. While 50 per cent marks will be derived from Class 10 board exam marks (average of three subjects with high marks), 20 per cent (in each subject) from Class 11 board exam and the remaining 30 per cent will be given to Class 12 practicals and internal assessments.

Students who want to improve their scores also will be given an opportunity to appear in a written test when the Covid situation improves. Details of the written exam will be announced later, an official statement said.

TN +2 Results Last Year

A total of 7,99,717 candidates had appeared for the 12th exams last year and of them, 92.3 per cent of students had qualified. Tiruppur district had recorded the highest pass percentage of 97.12 per cent. Erode with 96.99 per cent and Coimbatore with 96.39 per cent, were the second and third best performing districts. Virudhu Nagar and Namakkal with 96.26 per cent and 96.06 per cent respectively make the top five.