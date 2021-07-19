Image credit: Shutterstock TN +2 Result 2021 announced

Tamil Nadu 12th result has been announced. Students can check TN +2 result 2021 on any of the following websites: tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in. Students can download the mark sheet from July 22, 2021, onwards. This year, 8,18,129 students appeared in the examination, out of whom, 8,16,473 students passed.

Overall, 39,679 students scored between 551-600 marks, 1,67,133 between 501-550, and 2,22,522 students got between 451-500 marks. This year, no student scored full marks, the minister said.

30,600 students scored between 551-600 marks in Science, 8,909 Commerce students scored 551-600, and 136 people in Vocational scored between 551-600 marks. 35 students scored between 551-600 in the Arts stream.

Nearly 39,000 private students and regular students who are not satisfied with the marks awarded and the absentees will be able to register for the examination. The exams for these students will be held when it is the situation is conducive...likely in September or October.

"The committee considered many methodologies to consider the evaluation criteria. To make the results fair to all kinds of students a good methodology was selected," said Anbil Mahesh, School Education Minister, Tamil Nadu.

The Tamil Nadu government had in June announced the cancellation of Class 12 state board examinations and said a committee would be set up to decide on awarding marks to students.

The state government said the decision to call off the board exam was in view of the continuing high prevalence of the second wave of COVID-19 in several parts of Tamil Nadu and also considering the chances of a third wave. Following consultations with stakeholders, including teachers, educationists and medical experts, Chief Minister MK Stalin said "Class 12 board examination for this year is cancelled," adding that the decision was taken considering the well-being of students.

Tamil Nadu Plus Two Result 2021: How To Check?

Step 1: Go to any of the websites mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on two one result link.

Step 3: Enter the required details.

Step 4: Submit and view your result.

What Happened Last Year

The Tamil Nadu HSC or 12th results were announced on July 16, 2020. In Class 12 examinations in Tamil Nadu last year, a total of 92.3 per cent of students had passed. The pass percentage of girls was better than boys.

Among the districts, Tirupur had the highest pass percentage of 97.12 per cent. Erode with 96.99 per cent and Coimbatore with 96.39 per cent, were second and third. Karaikkal district recorded the lowest pass percentage with 86.21 per cent.