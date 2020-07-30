Image credit: Shutterstock DGE To Announce Tamil Nadu Class 11 Result 2020 To Be Declared Tomorrow

The Directorate of Government Examinations, or DGC, Tamil Nadu, will declare TN +1 result 2020 tomorrow, at 9:30 am. Along with the TN Plus One result, the board will also announce the Plus Two re-sit exam result for candidates who re-appeared for the HSE examination. Once declared, both results will be available on the official website of the board. Candidates will be able to check their individual result by using their roll numbers as login credentials.

Tamil Nadu Plus One result will be sent to the candidates via SMS, the state education minister K. A. Sengottaiyan previously confirmed.

"Examination results will be released on July 31, 2020 at 9.30 am for students who have written Class 11 and Class 12 re-sit. Exam results will be sent via SMS to the mobile number provided by the students and individual candidates in the schools where they have studied," Mr. Sengottaiyan said on social media.

TN 11th Result 2020: List Of Official Websites

Once declared, TN Plus One Result 2020 will be available on the following websites:

tnresults.nic.in

dge1.tn.nic.in

dge2.tn.nic.in

Apart from the official websites, different private portals will also host TN 11th result. Candidates, however, are advised to check their result from an official website for authenticity.

TN +1 Result 2020: How To Check

Follow these steps to check TN 11th result 2020 from an official website.

Go to tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, or dge2.tn.nic.in.

Find and click on the result link.

Key in the required details and click on the submit button.

View your TN Plus One result.

The Tamil Nadu HSC or 12th results were announced on July 16 where 92.3% students passed.