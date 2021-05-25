Tamil Nadu Open University (TNOU) Postpones Term-End Exams; Extends Assignment Submission Date

TNOU postpones term-end exams

The Tamil Nadu Open University (TNOU) has postponed the term-end examinations scheduled from May 27 to June 16. The university has decided to postpone the TEE exams in response to the Tamil Nadu Government’s decision to extend lockdown in the state till May 31. The university will now conduct the TEE exams between June 16 and July 7.

“ The Term End Examinations May 2021 scheduled by the TNOU from 27.05.2021 to 16.06.2021 is postponed to conduct from 16-06-2021 to 07-07-2021,” a TNOU statement said.

It further added: “The learners are informed to get ready for their examinations.”

The university has also allowed the students an extension to submit the assignments. Now the students will be able to send their assignments till June 6. The TNOU assignments have to be submitted through the online portal, and post or courier. Students have to address the assignments to - “The Controller of Examinations, Tamil Nadu Open University, 577, Anna Salai, Saidapet, Chennai 600 015”.