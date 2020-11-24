TNOU Starts Learner Support, Exam Centres In 91 Colleges

Tamil Nadu Open University (TNOU) inaugurates learner support centres (LSCs) and exam centres (ECs) in 91 Government Arts and Science Colleges in the state. Thiru KP Anbalagan, Minister for Higher Education inaugurated the LSCs and ECs on Monday, November 23. The open university, TNOU, offers 42 undergraduate and 38 postgraduate UGC-recognised programmes. Selvi Apoorva IAS, Principal Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department; Thiru K Vivekanandan IAS, Director, Directorate of Collegiate Education; Professor K Parthasarathy, Vice Chancellor of TNOU; Dr.K Rathnakumar, Registrar, TNOU and several university and directorate of collegiate education officials were present during the inauguration.

While inaugurating the LSCs and ECs, the Minister for Higher Education highlighted that TNOU has been working towards equipping the students of the open university to meet the societal challenges and knowledge upgradation through Higher Education under Open and Distance Learning system.

The Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department, Selvi Apporva, in the inauguration said that TNOU-LSCs in Government Colleges will make it possible for the interested students of government colleges to undergo any Skill Development Programmes through 16 Short Term, 24 Certificate, 4 Diploma, 14 Vocational Diploma and 2 Advanced Diploma Programmes.

A statement issued in this regard said: “For all the TNOU programmes high quality SLMs will be provided to the students. The learners may apply online.”

The Minister for Higher Education and Agriculture, Thiru K.P. Anbazhagan, during the inauguration began the learners enrolment at colleges through virtual platform and also issued ID Cards and SLMs to a few enrolled TNOU students.

The minister also pointed out that through this scheme, the students who were unable to get admission in the interested subject in the college or those who have already joined can enroll themselves for skill oriented programmes to develop their employability. The students will be awarded a Convocation Certificate by the TNOU after completion of the programmes, the statement added.