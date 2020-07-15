Tamil Nadu On Top In CBSE 10th Result 2020, Delhi In Bottom Three

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE 10th Result 2020: Tamilnadu Becomes The Best Performing State

Tamil Nadu, with a pass percentage of 99.61% has become the best-performing state in CBSE Class 10 result 2020. As many as 62,260 students from Tamil Nadu had appeared in CBSE 10th board exam this year out of whom, 62,019 have passed. The pass percentage of female candidates of Tamil Nadu is 99.85% and for male candidates, it is 99.42%.

Arunachal Pradesh, on the other hand, has the lowest pass percentage of 55.16%. This year, 20,149 candidates from Arunachal Pradesh have appeared in the CBSE Class 10 board exams out of whom only 10,517 have passed. The second and third states from the bottom, with the lowest pass percentages, are Sikkim and Delhi.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2020: States With Highest Pass Percentages

Name of the state/UT Pass percentage (%) Tamil Nadu 99.61 Puducherry 99.49 Andhra Pradesh 99.44





CBSE 10th Result 2020: States With Lowest Pass Percentages

Name of the state/UT Pass percentage (%) Arunachal Pradesh 55.16 Sikkim 77.12 Delhi 84.80

Delhi is the only state in India where all government schools are affiliated to the CBSE. The government schools of Delhi East, however, have a pass percentage of 81.39% which is close to a 10-point improvement over last year’s 71.97%. There are 2,309 government schools in Delhi that are affiliated to CBSE.