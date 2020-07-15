  • Home
  • Education
  • Tamil Nadu On Top In CBSE 10th Result 2020, Delhi In Bottom Three

Tamil Nadu On Top In CBSE 10th Result 2020, Delhi In Bottom Three

In CBSE 10th result 2020, Tamil Nadu has the best result with a pass percentage of 99.61%. Arunachal has the lowest pass percentage of 55.16% followed by Sikkim and Delhi.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 15, 2020 5:03 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

In CBSE Class 10 Exam, Less Than 10% Students Score 90 And Above
CBSE Website Crash On Result Day: Angry Students Share Memes On Social Media
CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2020: Kendriya Vidyalayas Do Best With 99.23% Pass Percentage
CBSE Result 2020: CBSE Class 10 Results Published; Highlights
CBSE Website Crash, Check CBSE 10th Result Through DigiLocker, IVRS, UMANG App And SMS
CBSE 2020 10th Result: Over 41,000 Students Score More Than 95%
Tamil Nadu On Top In CBSE 10th Result 2020, Delhi In Bottom Three
CBSE 10th Result 2020: Tamilnadu Becomes The Best Performing State
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Tamil Nadu, with a pass percentage of 99.61% has become the best-performing state in CBSE Class 10 result 2020. As many as 62,260 students from Tamil Nadu had appeared in CBSE 10th board exam this year out of whom, 62,019 have passed. The pass percentage of female candidates of Tamil Nadu is 99.85% and for male candidates, it is 99.42%.

Arunachal Pradesh, on the other hand, has the lowest pass percentage of 55.16%. This year, 20,149 candidates from Arunachal Pradesh have appeared in the CBSE Class 10 board exams out of whom only 10,517 have passed. The second and third states from the bottom, with the lowest pass percentages, are Sikkim and Delhi.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2020: States With Highest Pass Percentages

Name of the state/UT

Pass percentage (%)

Tamil Nadu

99.61

Puducherry

99.49

Andhra Pradesh

99.44


CBSE 10th Result 2020: States With Lowest Pass Percentages

Name of the state/UT

Pass percentage (%)

Arunachal Pradesh

55.16

Sikkim

77.12

Delhi

84.80

Delhi is the only state in India where all government schools are affiliated to the CBSE. The government schools of Delhi East, however, have a pass percentage of 81.39% which is close to a 10-point improvement over last year’s 71.97%. There are 2,309 government schools in Delhi that are affiliated to CBSE.

Click here for more Education News
cbse 10th result CBSE Class 10 Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE 10th Result 2020 Declared, 91.46% Pass: Live Update
Live | CBSE 10th Result 2020 Declared, 91.46% Pass: Live Update
Kerala Plus Two Results Declared; Plus One Admission 2020 To Start From July 24
Kerala Plus Two Results Declared; Plus One Admission 2020 To Start From July 24
Kerala Plus Two Result Announced: Live Updates
Live | Kerala Plus Two Result Announced: Live Updates
After 12th, Thiruvananthapuram Students Shine In CBSE Class 10 Exams
After 12th, Thiruvananthapuram Students Shine In CBSE Class 10 Exams
CBSE 10th Result 2020: Over 1.5 Lakh Students In Compartment Category
CBSE 10th Result 2020: Over 1.5 Lakh Students In Compartment Category
.......................... Advertisement ..........................