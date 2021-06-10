Image credit: Shutterstock Tamil Nadu Class 11 entrance exam cancelled

Tamil Nadu government has decided not to conduct an entrance examination for admission to Class 11 this year, instead increase the number of seats by 10-15 per cent in government and government-aided schools. Guidelines for Class 11 admissions were issued by the School Education Department on Tuesday.

In case there are a large number of applications for a particular stream in Class 11, in a circular, the School Education Department Commissioner said Class 9 marks could be taken into consideration.

The schools need not conduct a test based on the Class 10 portions for allotting groups in Class 11 to students, the circular added.

The classes for these students will begin from June-third week.

The School Education Department had earlier announced that schools could conduct tests, on the basis of which students could be allotted the group of their choice in case the number of applications received is high. The notification now stands withdrawn.

For Class 12 students, lessons can be broadcasted on Kalvi TV and other resource materials, the Department said.

Tamil Nadu Class 12 Board Exam

The Tamil Nadu government has announced the cancellation of Class 12 state board examinations and said a committee would be set up to decide on awarding marks to students. The decision to cancel the Class 12th Tamil Nadu exams came after the Centre decided to cancel CBSE 12th board exams this year.

The state government said the decision to call off the board exam was in view of the continuing high prevalence of the second wave of COVID-19 in several parts of Tamil Nadu.

Following consultations with stakeholders, including teachers, educationists and medical experts, Mr Stalin said "the class 12 board examination for this year is cancelled."

‘Cancel NEET 2021’: MK Stalin

Chief Minister M K Stalin has also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cancel all national level entrance tests like National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and allow Tamil Nadu to fill professional seats including the MBBS based on Class 12 marks alone.

“Given these circumstances, I am of the strong view that conducting national level entrance examinations for any professional course would be immensely detrimental to the health and well-being of students,” the Tamil Nadu CM said in his letter.