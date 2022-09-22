  • Home
Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration Begins; Details Here

Candidates can fill out the NEET UG counselling 2022 application form till October 3, 2022.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Sep 22, 2022 12:35 pm IST

Candidates can register online for the counselling through the official website – tnmedicalselection.net.
Image credit: Shutterstock

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tamil Nadu has started the Tamil Nadu National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling process for government and management quota from today, September 22, 2022. Candidates can register online for the counselling through the official website – tnmedicalselection.net. Candidates can fill out the NEET UG counselling 2022 application form till October 3, 2022.

The official notification reads: "Online applications are separately invited for Government Quota and Management Quota for admission to MBBS / BDS Degree Courses in Tamil Nadu for 2022-2023".

Candidates can add their preferences for courses and colleges for admission during the Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2022 counselling. The DME will offer MBBS and BDS programme admission based on the choices made, NEET UG rank, seat matrix, reservation, and other parameters.

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2022: Steps To Register

  • Visit the official website – tnmedicalselection.net.
  • Register for Tamil Nadu MBBS admission 2022.
  • Fill in personal details and pay the Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling application fee
  • Fill in the academic and NEET 2022 details, and upload the required documents.
  • Submit the application form
  • Download and take the printout of the application form for further processing.

The Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling is held for admission to the Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) programmes in the state of Tamil Nadu. Candidates who have qualified for the NEET UG 2022 exam and have the minimum eligibility requirement can register for the Tamil Nadu NEET 2022 counselling process.

