Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2020 Merit List Released At Tnhealth.tn.gov.in

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Tamil Nadu has released the NEET UG merit list for admission to MBBS and BDS courses today, November 16, 2020. The Directorate has also released a separate list of provisionally NEET UG selected candidates under the 7.5 per cent preferential admission who have studied in state Government schools in Tamil Nadu. Earlier, during the day, State Health Minister C Vijayabaskar announced that the NEET UG 2020 merit list includes the 7.5 per cent reservation for government school students. The NEET Tamil Nadu UG counselling will commence from November 18 at Nehru Indoor Stadium following social distancing norms.

Candidates seeking admission to MBBS/BDS Degree courses for the academic year 2020-2021 in Tamil Nadu Government Medical / Dental Colleges, Government Erode Medical College and Hospital, Perundurai, Erode and Government seats in Self Financing Medical / Dental Colleges affiliated to the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University and Rajah Muthiah Medical / Dental College affiliated to Annamalai University, Chidhambaram, ESIC Medical College and PGIMSR, K.K.Nagar, Chennai, can check the merit list at tnhealth.tn.gov.in under preferential admission of 7.5% seats.

However, the candidates who are native of Tamil Nadu, but have studied from Class 6 to Class 12 outside Tamil Nadu either partly or completely in one or more states have to give an undertaking that they have not applied for any educational institution in any other state, claiming the nativity of such state for admission in that course. If a candidate of Tamil Nadu origin obtains a Community Certificate from another State, it will not be accepted for communal reservation.

If a candidate, a Directorate statement says, submits a false / fabricated Community Certificate, Nativity Certificate or any other Certificate, if it is found at a later point during the course of the study, it will result in expulsion of the candidate from the course and also legal proceedings / criminal action will be initiated against the candidate and their parents as per provision of law.

The candidates are assigned ranks on the basis of the marks obtained in NEET 2020. And those who cannot claim any preferential right for allotment of seats to MBBS / BDS and it is informed that during the time of original certificate verification (H.S.C., T.C., Eligibility Certificate, etc.,) in the counselling venue or at the time of admission in the allotted Government / Self-Financing Medical / Dental Colleges.