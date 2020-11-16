Tamil Nadu NEET Counselling 2020: Merit List Released At Tnhealth.tn.gov.in

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Tamil Nadu will release the merit list for admission to MBBS and BDS courses today. The list will be based on the marks obtained by candidates in the national medical entrance exam, NEET. The Tamil Nadu NEET rank list will be available on the website of DME Tamil Nadu, tnhealth.tn.gov.in.

State Health Minister C Vijayabaskar has tweeted that the rank list has been published and it includes 7.5% reservation for government school students.

In his tweet, Mr Vijaybhaskar has mentioned that the counselling will begin on November 18 at Nehru Indoor Stadium and social distancing rules will be followed.

The rank list for the TN #Medicalcounselling is published. As committed by Hon’ble CM, the list includes the 7.5% reservation for govt school students. The counselling will commence from 18th Nov at Nehru Indoor Stadium w/ social distancing norms. My best wishes! @CMOTamilNadu pic.twitter.com/nv946BE0om — Dr C Vijayabaskar (@Vijayabaskarofl) November 16, 2020

Tamil Nadu MBBS 2020 merit list has details such as- Tamil Nadu MBBS state merit rank, NEET UG All India Rank, candidates’ name, roll number, NEET score and other details.

Tamil Nadu MBBS/BDS counselling offers admission to 7400 MBBS and 2873 BDS seats in participating colleges across the state. Candidates aspiring to appear for the Tamil Nadu MBBS counselling process 2020 will be required to register with DMET, Tamil Nadu.

Based on the state merit rank, candidates will be called for Tamil Nadu MBBS counselling process in the state.

Tamil Nadu MBBS 2020 counselling: Seat matrix

A total of 78 institutes will be offering admission through the Tamil Nadu MBBS/BDS 2020 counselling process. Out of this, 49 are medical colleges and 29 are dental colleges.