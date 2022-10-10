  • Home
DME has released the Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2022 round 1 provisional allotment list on the official website - tnmedicalselection.net.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 10, 2022 11:04 am IST

Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Allotment Result Out At Tnmedicalselection.net
Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2022 provisional round 1 allotment result released.
Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2022: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tamil Nadu has released the Tamil Nadu National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 counselling round 1 government quota provisional allotment result. The Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2022 round 1 allotment list is available online on the official website of DME – tnmedicalselection.net.

The name of the candidate, application registration number, community, service, total marks, rank and allotted college is mentioned in the provisional allotment result list. Candidates whose names are there in the Tamil Nadu NEET PG counselling round 1 seat allotment list need to pay the tuition fees, download the provisional allotment order and report to the allotted institution before October 12, 2022.

Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2022 Round 1 Allotment Result Direct Link

Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2022 Counselling Allotment Result: Steps To Check

  • First, go to the official website -tnmedicalselection.net.
  • On the home page click on the Tamil Nadu NEET PG seat allotment result 2022 link.
  • Enter the login credential and then click on submit.
  • The Tamil Nadu NEET PG allotment list will get displayed.
  • Download and also take a hard copy of the allotment result.
