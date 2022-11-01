Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2022 Round 2 Allotment List Out At Tnmedicalselection.net

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2022 second allotment list at tnmedicalselection.net

Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tamil Nadu has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 counselling round 2 allotmemt result today, November 1. The candidates can check the NEET PG 2022 round two allotment list on the official website of DME – tnmedicalselection.net using log-in credentials- application number, date of birth.

In the second round of NEET PG 2022 counselling, a total of 918 candidates have been allotted seats. The NEET PG 2022 round one allotment list was earlier announced on October 10. ALSO READ | NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC Issues Notice To Put On Hold Mop-Up Round Registration

Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Steps To Check At Tnmedicalselection.net

Visit the official website- tnmedicalselection.net Click on NEET PG 2022 seat allotment result 2022 link. Enter log-in credentials- application number, date of birth Click on submit NEET PG 2022 round two allotment list will be displayed on screen Download second round selection list and take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, as per the revised NEET PG 2022 state counselling schedule, the candidates need to report at college till November 2. The candidates can report at college till November 25. The NEET PG 2022 counselling is being conducted for admission to Doctor of Medicine (MD)/ Master of Surgery (MS)/PG Diploma seats in the medical colleges of the state.