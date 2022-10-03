Tamil Nadu NEET Counselling 2022 Registration For MBBS, BDS Programmes Ends Today

  • Home
TN NEET Counselling 2022: Candidates yet to apply for TN NEET counselling can register online at tnmedicalselection.net. Application for both government and management quota seats will end today.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 3, 2022 10:23 am IST

Tamil Nadu MBBS, BDS counselling registration will end today
New Delhi:

The application window for registration to Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2022 counselling will close today, October 3. The Directorate of Medical Education which administers NEET undergraduate and postgraduate admission started the registration for NEET UG counselling on September 22. Candidates yet to apply for TN NEET counselling can register online at tnmedicalselection.net. Application for both government and management quota seats will end today.

Also, the government seats in self-financing medical, dental colleges and ESIC Medical College and PGIMSR, KK Nagar, Chennai affiliated to the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University can access the NEET counselling application form from official websites -- tnhealth.tn.gov.in and tnmedicalselection.org.

30 percent seats of Christian Medical College, Vellore, will be filled by the state government following its policy of reservation strictly in accordance with the government quota merit list. For 20 per cent of seats of Christian Medical College, Vellore will be filled from the candidates who are native of Tamil Nadu and belonging to Christian Minority List.

The TN NEET application form will be considered complete after payment of fee of Rs 500. Special category, however, should pay an additional fee of Rs 100. All scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Caste (Arunthathiyar), Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates of Tamil Nadu native are exempted from payment of the cost of the application.

Delhi: Fresh Application To Entry-Level Classes Of EWS, Special Needs Children Starts Today
JoSAA To Announce Round 3 Seat Allocation Result Today
After CUET, How Major Central Universities Change UG Admission Process
YUVA 2.0: Ministry of Education Launches Prime Minister’s Scheme For Mentoring Young Authors
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Likely From October 10, Disability Certificate Required By PwD Candidates
