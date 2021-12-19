  • Home
  • Education
  • Tamil Nadu NEET Counselling 2021 Begins; Register By January 7

Tamil Nadu NEET Counselling 2021 Begins; Register By January 7

Tamil Nadu NEET 2021 counselling for admission to MBBS and BDS courses has commenced from today, December 19.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Dec 19, 2021 3:21 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2021 Official Website, Registration Process, Dates Soon
NEET Counselling 2021 In 4 Rounds, MCC Makes Multiple Changes To Policy
NEET Reservation And Delayed Counselling: What Happened So Far
MP NEET UG Counselling 2021: Dates Likely Soon, Official Website
NEET 2022 Preparation: Free Mock Test
AYUSH NEET Counselling 2021: Website Launched, Registration Soon
Tamil Nadu NEET Counselling 2021 Begins; Register By January 7
Tamil Nadu NEET 2021 counselling has started from today
New Delhi:

Tamil Nadu NEET 2021 counselling for admission to MBBS and BDS courses has commenced from today, December 19. Candidates who qualified the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG 2021 can apply for seats under 85 per cent state quota seats at tnhealth.tn.gov.in. Candidates will be required to login to the counselling portal using their previously registered email ID and password. Last date to register from TN NEET 2021 counselling is January 7.

Recommended: Check your MBBS/BDS Admission Chances & Make Your college Preference list for All India & State level counseling as per your NEET RankClick Here 

Latest : Check your admission chances in BAMS, BHMS & BUMS courses in All India Counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click here

Along with government quota, candidates can also apply under management quota for TN NEET counselling. Candidates who are unable to access the online application facility can visit any government medical colleges / Tamil Nadu government dental college and the Tamil Nadu Engineering Facilitation Centre (TFC) and utilize the facilities to access and apply online. Candidates can visit the colleges from December 20 to January 7 from 10 am to 5 pm along with all required documents in original form.

Tamil Nadu NEET Counselling 2021: Required Documents

Candidates appearing for TN NEET counselling 2021 are required to produce documents like:

  • NEET UG 2021 admit card and score card

  • Educational certificates like mark sheets of Class 10 and 12 (both sides), HSC mark sheet or mark sheet of any other equivalent examination

  • Transfer certificate (TC) obtained after the completion of HSC or equivalent courses.

  • Parent documents like Aadhar card, driving license

  • Caste certificate (if mentioned)

Tamil Nadu NEET Counselling: Official websites

Candidates can apply for TN NEET counselling on the following official websites:

  • tnhealth.tn.gov.in

  • tnmedicalselection.org

Click here for more Education News
NEET Counselling 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Madras Researchers Develop Motion Planning Algorithms That Can Think Like Humans
IIT Madras Researchers Develop Motion Planning Algorithms That Can Think Like Humans
Uttar Pradesh Government To Launch ‘Happiness Curriculum’ In Primary Schools From Next Session
Uttar Pradesh Government To Launch ‘Happiness Curriculum’ In Primary Schools From Next Session
NTA Announces AISSEE 2022 Exam Centre City Ahead Of Admit Card Release
NTA Announces AISSEE 2022 Exam Centre City Ahead Of Admit Card Release
Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2021 Official Website, Registration Process, Dates Soon
Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2021 Official Website, Registration Process, Dates Soon
Classes In Haryana Schools From 10 Am Tomorrow; Key Points For Teachers, Students
Classes In Haryana Schools From 10 Am Tomorrow; Key Points For Teachers, Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................