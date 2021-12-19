Tamil Nadu NEET 2021 counselling has started from today

Tamil Nadu NEET 2021 counselling for admission to MBBS and BDS courses has commenced from today, December 19. Candidates who qualified the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG 2021 can apply for seats under 85 per cent state quota seats at tnhealth.tn.gov.in. Candidates will be required to login to the counselling portal using their previously registered email ID and password. Last date to register from TN NEET 2021 counselling is January 7.

Recommended: Check your MBBS/BDS Admission Chances & Make Your college Preference list for All India & State level counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click Here



Latest : Check your admission chances in BAMS, BHMS & BUMS courses in All India Counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click here

Along with government quota, candidates can also apply under management quota for TN NEET counselling. Candidates who are unable to access the online application facility can visit any government medical colleges / Tamil Nadu government dental college and the Tamil Nadu Engineering Facilitation Centre (TFC) and utilize the facilities to access and apply online. Candidates can visit the colleges from December 20 to January 7 from 10 am to 5 pm along with all required documents in original form.

Tamil Nadu NEET Counselling 2021: Required Documents

Candidates appearing for TN NEET counselling 2021 are required to produce documents like:

NEET UG 2021 admit card and score card

Educational certificates like mark sheets of Class 10 and 12 (both sides), HSC mark sheet or mark sheet of any other equivalent examination

Transfer certificate (TC) obtained after the completion of HSC or equivalent courses.

Parent documents like Aadhar card, driving license

Caste certificate (if mentioned)

Tamil Nadu NEET Counselling: Official websites

Candidates can apply for TN NEET counselling on the following official websites: