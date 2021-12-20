Tamil Nadu NEET Counselling 2021 Begins; Check Required Documents, Official Websites

Tamil Nadu NEET counselling has started

Tamil Nadu National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG 2021) counselling has started. Candidates who qualified NEET UG 2021 can apply for various medical courses on the official website– tnhealth.tn.gov.in. Medical aspirants will be required to produce a set of documents including educational certificates, NEET UG scorecard, ID proofs, among others while appearing for the counselling process.

Tamil Nadu NEET Counselling 2021: Required Documents

Candidates appearing for TN NEET counselling 2021 are required to produce documents like:

NEET UG 2021 admit card and score card

Educational certificates like mark sheets of Class 10 and 12 (both sides), HSC mark sheet or mark sheet of any other equivalent examination

Transfer certificate (TC) obtained after the completion of HSC or equivalent courses.

Parent documents like Aadhar card, driving license

Caste certificate (if mentioned)

Tamil Nadu NEET Counselling: Official websites

Candidates can apply for TN NEET counselling on the following official websites: