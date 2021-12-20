  • Home
  • Education
  • Tamil Nadu NEET Counselling 2021 Begins; Check Required Documents, Official Websites

Tamil Nadu NEET Counselling 2021 Begins; Check Required Documents, Official Websites

Tamil Nadu National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG 2021) counselling has started. Candidates who qualified NEET UG 2021 can apply for various medical courses on the official website– tnhealth.tn.gov.in.

Education | Edited by Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Dec 20, 2021 9:19 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET Counselling 2021: 5 Major Changes MCC Announced For This Year's Admission Process
MCC NEET Counselling 2021: Check How To Fill Course, College Choices
Haryana NEET Counselling 2020: Round 2 Result Declared
XAT 2022 Admit Card Delayed, New Dates Here
Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021 Dates Soon; Latest Updates
Live
CBSE Class 12 History Term Paper 2021 LIVE: Exam Ends; Analysis, Answer Key
Tamil Nadu NEET Counselling 2021 Begins; Check Required Documents, Official Websites
Tamil Nadu NEET counselling has started
New Delhi:

Tamil Nadu National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG 2021) counselling has started. Candidates who qualified NEET UG 2021 can apply for various medical courses on the official website– tnhealth.tn.gov.in. Medical aspirants will be required to produce a set of documents including educational certificates, NEET UG scorecard, ID proofs, among others while appearing for the counselling process.

Tamil Nadu NEET Counselling 2021: Required Documents

Candidates appearing for TN NEET counselling 2021 are required to produce documents like:

  • NEET UG 2021 admit card and score card

  • Educational certificates like mark sheets of Class 10 and 12 (both sides), HSC mark sheet or mark sheet of any other equivalent examination

  • Transfer certificate (TC) obtained after the completion of HSC or equivalent courses.

  • Parent documents like Aadhar card, driving license

  • Caste certificate (if mentioned)

Tamil Nadu NEET Counselling: Official websites

Candidates can apply for TN NEET counselling on the following official websites:

  • tnhealth.tn.gov.in

  • tnmedicalselection.org

Click here for more Education News
NEET Counselling 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Pondicherry University Admission: Application Dates Extended For PG, Integrated PG, Diploma Courses
Pondicherry University Admission: Application Dates Extended For PG, Integrated PG, Diploma Courses
Delhi University UG Admissions From 2022-23 Session Through CUCET Or DUCET
Delhi University UG Admissions From 2022-23 Session Through CUCET Or DUCET
XAT 2022 Admit Card Delayed, New Dates Here
XAT 2022 Admit Card Delayed, New Dates Here
Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021 Dates Soon; Latest Updates
Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021 Dates Soon; Latest Updates
IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam 2021 Application Underway; Registration Steps, Subjects
IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam 2021 Application Underway; Registration Steps, Subjects
.......................... Advertisement ..........................