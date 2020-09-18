Tamil Nadu ITI Admission 2020: Priority Rank List Released

The Directorate of Employment and Training, Tamil Nadu, has published the state ITI 2020 rank list for priority applicants. The Tamil Nadu ITI is a state level admission process for industrial training institutes. Students of Class 8 and Class 10 are eligible for the state ITI admissions in various trades. Candidates who took the test can check their ranks on the official website and check their eligibility for admission to the institutes. To check the ranks, one can login at the website and click on the designated rank list link.

Details including Tamil Nadu ITI admission dates, application form and eligibility criteria are mentioned on the official website. The priority ranking list for the candidates belonging to Sports, Scheduled Tribes, Orphan, PH, Ex-serviceman and Deaf and Dumb categories have been released today.

Tamil Nadu ITI Admission Rank List: To Check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the designated link -- Priority Ranking List 8th or Priority Ranking List 10th

Step 3: Access the ranking list document and check the ranks

The Directorate has also released the Tamil Nadu ITI schedule for online counselling. Candidates can register online within the stipulated date and get admitted to the institutes as per eligibility and preference.