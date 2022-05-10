Tamil Nadu HSE 1st Year Exams Begin Today, Important Guidelines For Candidates

Image credit: Shutterstock Tamil Nadu HSE 1st year exams begin today

Tamil Nadu HSE 1st Year Exams 2022: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, (TNDGE) is all set to conduct the TN HSE Plus One or Class 11 Exams 2022 from today, May 10. The Tamil Nadu HSE 1st year exam 2022 will be held in offline mode and will continue till May 31. The TN HSE +1 exams 2022 will be held from 10 am to 1:15 pm. The students will get 10 minutes of reading time to read the question paper. CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Exam 2022 Live Updates

Students will be required to reach the examination centre at the reporting time as mentioned in the Tamil Nadu Class 11 exam 2022 admit card. The students need to follow the COVID-19 guidelines, they need to reach the exam centres with hand sanitisers, face masks and proper social distancing needs to be followed.

Tamil Nadu HSE 1st Year Exams 2022: Guidelines For Candidates