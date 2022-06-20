  • Home
  • Education
  • TN 12th Result 2022: Tamil Nadu Plus Two Result Today; Websites To Check

TN 12th Result 2022: Tamil Nadu Plus Two Result Today; Websites To Check

TN 12th Result 2022: The Plus Two result 2022 will be announced at 9:30 am. Check HSC result on the websites- tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 20, 2022 7:49 am IST
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11 View More
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
TN 10th, 12th Result 2022 Live: Tamil Nadu Board HSC, SSLC Result At Tnresults.nic.in Today; Direct Link
Tamil Nadu Board To Announce SSLC, HSC Results 2022 Today
TN 10th, 12th Result 2022: Tamil Nadu Board To Announce SSLC, Plus Two Results Tomorrow
Tamil Nadu HSE 1st Year Exams Begin Today, Important Guidelines For Candidates
Tamil Nadu SSLC, HS Admit Cards Released For Private Candidates At Dge.tn.gov.in
Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC Board Exam 2022 Date Sheet Released; Exams From May 5
TN 12th Result 2022: Tamil Nadu Plus Two Result Today; Websites To Check
Check TN HSC result at tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

TN 12th Result 2022: The Tamil Nadu Plus Two (Class 12) result 2022 will be declared today, June 20, on the official website-- tnresults.nic.in. The Tamil Nadu 12th result 2022 will be announced at 9:30 am by the state Education Minister. To access the TN HSC 12th results 2022, the students need to enter their roll number and date of birth. Tamil Nadu Plus Two result will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and take a print out for future references. TN HSC, SSLC Results Live

Recommended: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!
Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here
Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!
Browse: Best Colleges in Tamil Nadu after 12th, Access Now!

The TNDGE Tamil Nadu Class 12 board exams were held from May 5 to May 28 this year. The students will have to score a minimum of 35 per cent marks in all the subjects to pass 12th board exams. Candidates who are unable to get the minimum passing marks will have to appear for the TN 12th compartment exams.

Websites To Check TN 12th Result 2022:

  • tnresults.nic.in
  • dge1.tn.nic.in
  • dge2.nic.in
  • dge.tn.nic.in.

Nearly 9.5 lakh students appeared in the Tamil Nadu Class 12 board exams, 10th exams. The HSC exam was held from May 5 to May 28, whereas, the SSLC exams was held between May 6 and May 30.

Click here for more Education News
Tamil Nadu HSC results Tamil Nadu SSLC Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
TN 10th, 12th Result 2022 Live: Tamil Nadu Board HSC, SSLC Result At Tnresults.nic.in Today; Direct Link
Live | TN 10th, 12th Result 2022 Live: Tamil Nadu Board HSC, SSLC Result At Tnresults.nic.in Today; Direct Link
Tamil Nadu Board To Announce SSLC, HSC Results 2022 Today
Tamil Nadu Board To Announce SSLC, HSC Results 2022 Today
TN 10th, 12th Result 2022: Tamil Nadu Board To Announce SSLC, Plus Two Results Tomorrow
TN 10th, 12th Result 2022: Tamil Nadu Board To Announce SSLC, Plus Two Results Tomorrow
Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Forms Committee To Identify 'Unused Space' In DU
Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Forms Committee To Identify 'Unused Space' In DU
NEET SS 2021: MCC Announces Special Mop-up Round Counselling Schedule
NEET SS 2021: MCC Announces Special Mop-up Round Counselling Schedule
.......................... Advertisement ..........................