TN 12th Result 2022: Tamil Nadu Plus Two Result Today; Websites To Check

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check TN HSC result at tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in

TN 12th Result 2022: The Tamil Nadu Plus Two (Class 12) result 2022 will be declared today, June 20, on the official website-- tnresults.nic.in. The Tamil Nadu 12th result 2022 will be announced at 9:30 am by the state Education Minister. To access the TN HSC 12th results 2022, the students need to enter their roll number and date of birth. Tamil Nadu Plus Two result will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and take a print out for future references. TN HSC, SSLC Results Live

The TNDGE Tamil Nadu Class 12 board exams were held from May 5 to May 28 this year. The students will have to score a minimum of 35 per cent marks in all the subjects to pass 12th board exams. Candidates who are unable to get the minimum passing marks will have to appear for the TN 12th compartment exams.

Websites To Check TN 12th Result 2022:

tnresults.nic.in

dge1.tn.nic.in

dge2.nic.in

dge.tn.nic.in.

Nearly 9.5 lakh students appeared in the Tamil Nadu Class 12 board exams, 10th exams. The HSC exam was held from May 5 to May 28, whereas, the SSLC exams was held between May 6 and May 30.