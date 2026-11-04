Tamil Nadu Group 1 Services Vacancy List Out: Check Post-Wise Details

TNPSC Group 1: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has announced the post-wise vacancy distribution for the Combined Civil Services Examination (Group 1 services) 2026. As per the latest update, the commission has announced a total of 46 vacancies. According to official records, the TNPSC conducted the preliminary examination on September 27, 2026. The commission published the tentative answer key for Group 1 candidates on October 6.

According to official information, through the 2026 recruitment examination, the commission aims to fill the posts of Deputy Collector, Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Taxes), Deputy Registrar of Co-operative Societies, District Registrar, Assistant Director of Rural Development, District Employment Officer, and Assistant Commissioner of Labour.

In a social media post on X, the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission stated that the vacancy distribution has been published on the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

Check Post-Wise Distribution

Deputy Collector: 12

Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Taxes): 10

Deputy Registrar of Co-Operative Societies: 6

District Registrar: 8

Assistant Director of Rural Development: 6

District Employment Officer: 3

Assistant Commissioner of Labour: 1

As a next step, candidates who appeared for the prelims exam can check their response sheets, marks status, and updates from the official portal.