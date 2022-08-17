Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi Appoints Vice-Chancellors To State-Run Universities

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi Appoints Vice-Chancellors

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, who is also the Chancellor of state-run universities, on Wednesday appointed Vice-Chancellors to three government universities. Tamil Nadu Governor appointed T Arumugam as Vice-Chancellor of Vellore-based Thiruvalluvar University. Mr Ravi and N Chandrasekar were appointed as Vice-Chancellors of Alagappa and Manonmaniam Sundaranar universities respectively, a Raj Bhavan release said.

Alagappa University and Mananmaniam Sundaranar University are in Karaikudi and Tirunelveli respectively. All the three appointees have decades of rich teaching, research and administrative experience. They have received various awards and have a distinguished career record.

The appointments are for a period of three years with effect from the date of assumption of office by the appointees.

