Tamil Nadu Governor Approves 7.5% NEET Quota For Medical Admissions

NEET UG: The new Bill seeks to provide 7.5 per cent horizontal reservation in undergraduate courses in medicine, dentistry, Indian medicine and homeopathy for government school students who have qualified NEET UG.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 30, 2020 2:10 pm IST | Source: PTI

New Delhi:

The Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit gave his assent to a Bill on Friday, October 30, which seeks to provide 7.5 per cent horizontal reservation to students of Tamil Nadu Government schools in undergraduate medical courses including medicine, dentistry, Indian medicine and homeopathy.

A day after the state government took the executive route to implement the quota regime from the current 2020-21 academic year itself and issued a government order to facilitate it, the Raj Bhavan said the Governor has given his assent to the Bill.

A statement issued in this purpose said, “..Governor has given his assent to the Bill titled “Tamil Nadu Admission to Undergraduate Courses in Medicine, Dentistry, Indian Medicine and Homeopathy on Preferential Basis to the Students of Government Schools Bill 2020".”

The Governor sought legal opinion of the Solicitor General of India through a letter dated September 26 and the opinion was received on October 29, an official release from the Raj Bhavan said. "As soon as the opinion was received, the Honourable Governor has given assent to the Bill," the statement said.

Amid accusations by opposition parties including the DMK that Purohit delayed clearing the Bill, the Raj Bhavan made it clear that the Bill was approved soon after the receipt of legal opinion assumed significance.

Click here for more Education News

With Inputs From PTI

