Tamil Nadu Governor Appoints K Kala As Vice-Chancellor Of Mother Teresa Women's University

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi appointed new Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Open University, Mother Teresa Women's University

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has appointed K Kala as Vice-Chancellor of Mother Teresa Women's University, Kodaikanal, the Raj Bhavan said here on Friday. Ms Kala would hold the post for a period of three years from the date of assuming office, an official release said here.

Ms Kala has authored two books and has released 20 research essays in her 34 years of profession. The Governor, who is also the Chancellor, handed over the appointment order to Ms Kala at an event at Raj Bhavan.

In a related development, Governor Ravi handed over the appointment order to S Arumugam as Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Open University.

