Tamil Nadu Governor Appoints R Jagannathan As VC Of Periyar University

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has appointed Dr R Jagannathan as Vice-Chancellor of the Periyar University.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 1, 2021 12:30 pm IST | Source: PTI
New Delhi:

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has appointed Dr R Jagannathan as Vice-Chancellor of the Periyar University. Mr Purohit, also Chancellor of the Salem-based varsity, appointed Jagannathan for a period of three years with effect from the date of his assuming office, a Raj Bhavan release here said on Wednesday.

Mr Jagannathan has a rich teaching experience of 39 years and has worked as the Dean Agriculture, Professor and Head, Agricultural Meteorology/Agro-climatic Research Centre and Adjunct Faculty in Tamil Nadu Agriculture University, Coimbatore, it said.

"He has a vast research experience having published 55 research papers in Indexed Journals, presented 14 papers in International events and organised five International Academic/Research events," it said.

He has presented seven research papers in National Level Conferences and authored one book and co-authored four others.

He is familiar with the university administration having functioned as Dean and Professor, the release added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

