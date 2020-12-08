Tamil Nadu Government School Paints Corridor To Look Like Train Compartments

Tamil Nadu school paints corridor as train compartment

A government school in Pudukkottai district of Tamil Nadu painted the walls of its corridors to resemble train compartments. Teachers and other staff members took this step for students who may not have travelled by trains and to make education more interesting.

The school staff took this initiative to give exposure to students who usually come from underprivileged families and never got a chance to travel in trains, reported ANI.

"Students here come from backward families and don't travel on trains. We drew this so that after coming back to school, students can experience and learn of parts of a train,” a school teacher told ANI.

Tamil Nadu: Govt school in Pudukottai district, paints school veranda as train compartments



"Students here come from backward families & don't travel on trains. We drew this so that after coming back to school, students can experience & learn of parts of a train," says a teacher pic.twitter.com/PHnEQ9gbsW — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020

Tamil Nadu had shut its schools in March due to the nationwide lockdown placed to contain the spread of COVID-19. Since then, the students were taught via online classes.

The schools were to reopen in November but due the rising virus cases in the state, the plan was delayed by a few weeks. Few parents had voiced against the reopening of schools, and thus the authorities postponed the plan.