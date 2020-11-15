  • Home
Tamil Nadu Government Orders Enquiry Against Anna University Vice-Chancellor

The government said it has ordered the probe based on complaints of rampant corruption in the university, financial irregualrities and graft charges against Vice-Chancellor M K Surappa, among others.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 15, 2020 11:36 am IST | Source: PTI

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
Chennai:

The Tamil Nadu government has ordered an enquiry against M K Surappa, Vice-Chancellor of Anna University, here, over alleged irregularities and corruption. Surappa denied the charges and indicated he was ready to face any probe.

The Higher Education Department constituted the enquiry committee under retired High Court judge Justice P Kalaiyarasan to go into the allegations since the department said prima facie they (charges) were serious in nature.

The government said it has ordered the probe based on complaints of rampant corruption in the university, financial irregularities and graft charges against Mr Surappa, among others.

Justice Kalaiyarasan shall probe into the allegations and if proved true suggest ways and means to prevent such recurrences in future, it said.

Denying the allegations against him, Mr Surappa told reporters he was not involved in any corruption and claimed he has not received one paise.

He said he had worked in various institutions, including the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), in various capacities and that he was clean.

"The (enquiry) committee will do the job...no problem... it's alright," Mr M K Surappa said when asked if he was ready to face the probe. He said he was ready to answer anyone on the charges, adding: "My accounts are open."

