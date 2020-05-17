Tamil Nadu Extends Lockdown Till May 31; Schools, Colleges To Remain Shut

In Tamil Nadu, SSLC or Class 10 public exams will be held from June 1 to June 12 for about 9.5 lakh students.

Tamil Nadu has extended the coronavirus lockdown in the state to May 31, and all schools, colleges, places of worship, cinema theatres and bars will remain shut during this period. However, teachers and education staff evaluating Class 12 exam papers have been exempted. The lockdown in the state has been extended with easing of travel- and work-related restrictions for 25 of its least-affected districts, including Coimbatore, Salem, Trichy and the Nilgiris. These relaxations will not, however, apply to containment zones.

The extension of the lockdown in Tamil Nadu follows a sudden surge in the number of coronavirus cases being reported from the state. The state has over 10,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and has reported 74 deaths, so far.

Earlier this week it went past Delhi to become the third-worst hit in the country on the back of over 2,600 cases reported from Koyambedu, a wholesale market near Chennai where vegetables and fruits are sold.

Last week the Tamil Nadu government announced major relaxations in lockdown guidelines that came into effect on Monday, May 11.

Relaxations included extension of working hours of standalone and neighbourhood shops and allowing private establishments to function with a reduced number of employees on premises.

These announcements come hours after Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in the country, also extended its lockdown. The state has reported nearly a third of all cases in India; it crossed the 30,000-case mark on Saturday.

Other states to have extended the lockdown imposed by the centre - due to end today - are Punjab and Mizoram. Both have extended it till May 31, while Telangana has extended it to May 29.

India has crossed the 90,000-mark in the number of coronavirus cases after reporting its biggest single-day jump with 4,987 new cases in the past 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said today. 2,872 people have died so far.