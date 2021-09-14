TNEA rank list today at tneaonline.org

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) rank list 2021 is slated to be released today. The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) will release the TNEA 2021 rank list at tneaonline.org. Candidates can login at the website and access the TNEA rank list with the help of the registered email addresses and passwords.

TNEA is held for admission to undergraduate engineering courses (BTech courses) in the institutes of Tamil Nadu. The allotment of BTech seats to the candidates will be done after the successful completion of TNEA registration and counselling.

How To Check TNEA 2021 Rank List

Go to the official website -- tneaonline.org

Login with the email address and password

Access the TNEA rank list 2021

The applicants shortlisted in the TNEA rank list today will be eligible to apply for the online counselling. The general counselling steps include online counselling for academic and vocational courses, initial deposit of the registration fee, choice filling, tentative allotment, confirmation of tentative allotment and provisional allotment.

TNEA administering body will release the tentative allotment list after the rank list is published today. Students will have to confirm the allotment option of the final institution. However, branch allotment will be decided by the TNEA authorities. Students will be required to report to the final allotted Institutions.